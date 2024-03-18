Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble to Unite Winnie-the-Pooh, Bambi, and Pinnochio

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is heading to theaters later this month, but it won't be the last fans see of the killer bear. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey may have won five Razzies and earned a spot in some "worst movies of all time" lists, but it also made nearly 60 times its budget. Now, Jagged Edge Productions is putting all their eggs in the Pooh basket with the newly announced "Poohniverse." ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 producer Scott Chambers, who is also playing Christopher Robin in the sequel. During the interview, Chambers talked about the Poohniverse and revealed some of the characters who will be involved.

"We're creating a universe," Chambers shared. "So my dream movie, honestly, since I was a kid, I wanted a film where they were all in it: Leatherface, Hellraiser, Chucky. I wanted them all in it. And I was like, 'Well, that's probably never going to happen,' but I can now do this. So that's where things are going with Peter Pan, with Pinocchio, with Bambi, we're going to do this, and they're all going to meet and they're all going to cross over and it's going to be madness."

"That is 100% the goal," he continued. "When you watch these films, these are all intro movies. So Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Bambi, they're what either we've just made or we are working on right now. When you see the movies, look out for easter eggs, they're littered in these movies. These worlds, they're all in the same kind of universe."

"We can share that our big movie, which is going to have an incredible budget, and it's going to be called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, and this is our Avengers. And all of these characters, you're going to have Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit – Rabbit's going to come – Tigger, Owl, you're going to have the Mad Hatter, Sleeping, Beauty, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, many more. They are going to be together. I've got this scene in my head where we close off a road and they're in a big line and they're just walking down this road and they're going to just destroy anything that crosses them. So yeah, it's going to be fun."

You can check out a poster for Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble below:

(Photo: Jagged Edge Productions)

You can view the titles of the other projects below:

(Photo: Jagged Edge Productions)

Scott Chambers Compares Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Characters To Horror Icons:



"Pooh is like our Jason, and we've not had a Friday the 13th film in so long," Chambers explained to ComicBook.com. "So he's like our Jason Voorhees with our own little things sprinkled in. Tigger is for sure our Freddy Krueger. He torments his victims. You'll see his costume is a straight jacket, and it's because he's constantly adrenaline-y, and he just wants to kill and all this kind of stuff. And he uses his claws quite a lot when he is doing his attacks. And then you've got Owl, he was inspired by Jeepers Creepers, a bit of Hellraiser with how he talks and how he explains what he's thinking and all that kind of stuff. And then Piglet is our Leatherface, I'd say."

"So they've all got inspirations and they're definitely linked to films that we love, and it's kind of a big love letter to that and where we want to take this franchise," he added.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is coming to theaters March 26th through March 28th. Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble is expected to be released next year. You can watch our interview with Chambers at the top of the page.