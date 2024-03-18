Wish Disney+ Streaming Release Date Revealed

Wish, which celebrated the studios 100-year anniversary via a new, Easter egg-filled fantasy adventure, is set to launch on Disney+ on April 3. The film invites audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force --a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Star then helps her and a number of her friends face off with King Magnifico, a deranged villain who believes that the only path to happiness is total control. Given the power to answer his kindgom's wishes, he elects instead to let most of them burn out because he's concerned that they might disrupt the social order of Rosas.

To celebrate the launch on Disney+, the studio released a short teaser video. In it, you get a warm and cozy "your wish is granted" narration that calls back to the days of direct-to-VHS Disney sequels. So if you're into that kind of thing, maybe just close your eyes for the first ten of these 30 seconds...!

You can see the promo video below.

On DVD and Blu-ray, Wish came packaged with 100 Years of Magic, an animated short that brought together a century of Disney characters for a "family photo." That short has been on Disney+ since the day after it premiered on ABC.

In the Golden Globe-nominated movie Wish, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe-the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico-to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones.

Wish features a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, and original score by composer Dave Metzger.

You can buy the movie on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital now. It will start streaming on Disney+ next month.