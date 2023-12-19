Spy x Family Reveals Collab With Disney's Wish

Spy x Family season two is nearing its end, and it has revealed its collaboration with Disney's Wish.

Spy x Family season two is finally winding down. The show made a triumphant return to the screen in October, and the Forger family has been very busy since. From school to a cruise, the gang has done a lot this season, and now Spy x Family has finishing season two with a special collaboration with Disney.

Yes, you read that right. Disney and Spy x Family are coming together to hype a new movie release. Wish is about to make its debut in Japan, and the Forger family is helping promote the animated film. After all, it seems Anya is a fan of the film, and the young girl isn't afraid to tell the whole world.

(Photo: Disney / WIT Studio / CloverWorks)

This special Disney collab is a first for Spy x Family, and it adds a new entry to the anime's belt. If you did not know, Spy x Family has enjoyed quite a few brand deals since its first season went live. Back in April 2022, the world met the Forger family on screen, and it was love at first sight. Spy x Family went on to become one of the biggest series of 2022, and now season two has helped cement Anya's place as a fandom fave.

Of course, there is more to come for Spy x Family this year. The anime is set to drop its first movie in just a matter of days. Spy x Family Code: White will hit theaters in Japan on December 22. At this time, the film's release stateside has not been announced, but fans are hoping Spy x Family makes the move early next year.

Want to know more about Spy x Family? No worries! You can read up on the anime's official synopsis below for all the details:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest anime collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!