Wolfs: George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s New Movie Gets Sequel Greenlight Before Premiere

Wolfs, the new movie from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, has already got a sequel in the works, despite plans to scale back its planned theatrical release. The movie, which stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, will have only a limited theatrical release before it heads to Apple TV+ in late September, but apparently Apple is so happy with it that they have committed to a second installment. The action-comedy reunites the Ocean’s Eleven co-stars in a story about two self-described “lone wolves” forced to work together on a huge criminal undertaking.

Wolves will premiere at the Venice Film Festival early next month. A couple of weeks later, on September 20th, it will get a one-week, limited theatrical release before dropping on Apple TV+ on September 27th.

“‘Wolfs’ is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment,” said Apple Original Films’ head of features Matt Dentler in a statement (via Variety). “With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, ‘Wolfs’ blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next. Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel.”

Besides the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, Pitt and Clooney have appeared together in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Burn After Reading, and the recent John Krasinski comedy If. This is the first time they have played co-leads, rather than being part of an ensemble.

Per the official synopsis, in Wolfs, Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. The cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić.

Jon Watts and Dianne McGunigle will serve as producers on the film, while Clooney and Grant Heslov also produce through Smokehouse Pictures, and Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produce for Plan B Entertainment. Michael Beugg is executive producer.