Wonder Woman 1984 Behind-the-Scenes Clip Reveals New Footage

When Wonder Woman 1984 finally arrives in theaters -- the film's release was recently pushed back again, this time to Christmas Day -- it will see Gal Gadot's Diana in an era far different from where we met her in 2017's Wonder Woman as the iconic character takes on the 1980s. That means viewers will be treated to much more colorful world and it's one that a new, behind-the-scenes clip is giving fans a whole new look at complete with new footage from the upcoming film.

The footage comes from a promotional featurette for the Revlon x WW84 makeup collaboration in which Gadot and director Patty Jenkins talk a bit about the film's vibrant setting while makeup and hair designer Jan Sewell breaks down how the film achieved era-accurate looks using Revlon products -- including some of the vintage formulations and colors specific to the time. Throughout the just over 90 second video are not only some behind-the-scenes looks but some new footage of the film as well -- especially the gala scene. You can check it out for yourself in the video player.

This isn't the first time in recent days that fans have gotten new looks at the eagerly anticipated DC film. Last week, a Japanese trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 gave fans a new look at Wonder Woman's Golden Eagle armor in flight. It's a very different type of look for Wonder Woman, something that helps drive home the idea that the Diana fans will meet in Wonder Woman 1984 is very different.

"We don't pick up the story where we left it last, because it was 66 years ago," Gadot said in a previous interview. "So, she's been living for over six decades by herself, in man's world, serving mankind and doing good. And this story is a story of its own. I mean, the only thing that we share in both stories is probably, you know, the fact that it's Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor. But other than that, it's a whole new world, and the era is different, and Diana is different, and the story is new."

As for why 1984 as the setting, Jenkins also previously addressed the decision to set the film in that specific part of the modern world.

"Why 1984?," Jenkins said. "We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So, it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So, I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So, it all came quite naturally."

Wonder Woman 1984 is now expected to open in theaters on December 25th.