Wonder Woman 1984 Climbs to $118 Million Global Box Office

After crossing the $100 million mark as the weekend begun, Wonder Woman 1984's global box office total now stands at $118 million. That includes the $28.5 million the film has earned domestically following a 67% decline in weekend gross between its first and second weekends. Of its $15.6 million worldwide weekend take, only $5.5 million came from North America. The film is available to stream on HBO Max in the United States and on video-on-demand in Canada. Much of Europe is under lockdown, as are parts of Latin America, but China had a strong showing with its highest New Year's box office numbers ever. Most of the China box office went to Chinese movies, with Wonder Woman 1984 earning $25 million in its run in the region to date.

Wonder Woman 1984 has received a mixed response from critics. Though it started with a stronger number, the film's Rotten Tomatoes score dipped to 60% since release, putting it in danger of becoming the DC Extended Universe's next "rotten" movie. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis gave Wonder Woman 3.5 out of 5 stars.

"Wonder Woman 1984 learns from the critiques of its excellent predecessor," Davis writes in his review, "delivering a much more contained finale by comparison to its extravagant and over-sized blow-out third act in the first movie, but it would have benefited from some more character work, sharper pacing and conclusions, and, well, a little bit more Wonder Woman. The team delivers an exciting and inspirational new tale, with a surprising level of worldly commentary considering when it was shot, along with a much-needed message of hope -- all complemented strongly by the always empathic musical score from Hans Zimmer."

Star Gal Gadot has expressed her support for Warner Bros. deciding to debut Wonder Woman 1984 simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. "Look, if you would have told me a year ago that that's gonna be the case, I would flip out and be super angry. But the truth of the matter is we just didn't have other better options," Gadot told Digital Spy. "We felt like we were sitting on this movie for such a long time, we shot the movie in 2018, we started promoting the movie in 2019, we pushed the movie four times. We felt like the movie was so relevant to what's happening in the world right now that you come to a place at a certain time where you're like, 'OK, I just want people to watch the movie.'"

Wonder Woman 1984 is playing now in theaters and streaming for a limited time on HBO Max.