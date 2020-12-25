Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Reacts to Passing $100 Million Worldwide Box Office

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is celebrating the film passing $100 million at the worldwide box office. On Twitter, the filmmaker thanked the fans who were able to see the sequel in theaters and pointed out those who had been able to rent them out for their friends. So, there’s a ton to unpack in there, but the fact remains the film is pacing well headed into 2021. There was a lot of speculation when Warner Media decided to put their entire slate on streaming alongside the theatrical release. That choice reflected the ongoing struggles with the coronavirus pandemic continue in the United States. Skepticism flooded social media from experts, while fans celebrated the decision to allow them to watch their favorites from home. That debate will rage on as the conversation surrounding WW84 continues to evolve over time. But the stars and their director are all happy about this big milestone for now.

“Congratulations to Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chuck Roven and the entire cast and crew who made ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ allowing fans and film lovers to return to the thrilling experience of being at the movies,” Warner Bros Domestic Distribution President Jeff Goldstein and International Distribution President Andrew Cripps said in a joint statement when the news broke. “Audiences around the world where markets are open have been showing up to watch the next chapter in Diana Prince’s action-packed story.”

Thanks again to our most wondeful fans! Remember, lots of theaters having private theater rentals. So great when people see it this way. Thank you for sharing your holiday with us. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Clicks Past $100M WW https://t.co/EczijsPrQb via @Deadline — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) January 1, 2021

Most Wonder Woman fans are wondering what Jenkins has planned for the next movie. Wonder Woman 3 has already been green lighted over at Warner Bros. so Diana will get at least one more adventure on-screen. Jenkins told CinemaBlend how she and Geoff Johns came up with a story.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fire dup about," she explained. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide. Don't fall in love with anything. See 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

