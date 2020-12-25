Wonder Woman 1984 Could Become the DCEU's Next Rotten Movie

✖

A souring score could make Wonder Woman 1984 the next DC Extended Universe entry to turn "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes. After losing its Certified Fresh distinction on the review aggregator site, plummeting from an early 88% approval from critics to a still-fresh 66%, WW84 has dropped to 60% with 356 reviews counted. If the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero sequel falls below 60%, the threshold for fresh status, WW84's red tomato turns into a green splat — leaving the DCEU with more rotten-rated movies than it has positive scores.

As of January 4, the first Wonder Woman is the best-received DCEU movie at 93% Certified Fresh. Shazam! (90%) and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (78%) are both Certified Fresh; only Aquaman (65%) and WW84 (60%) have achieved fresh scores without the Certified Fresh distinction.

Dropping below 60% would place WW84 within range of the DCEU-launching Man of Steel, which is rotten at 56%. That's the franchise's fourth worst-rated movie, ahead of the also rotten Justice League (40%), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (28%), and Suicide Squad (26%).

WW84 received a "B+" CinemaScore from opening weekend moviegoers, putting its audience reception on par with Birds of Prey, Justice League, and Suicide Squad. Both Wonder Woman and Shazam! scored an "A"; Aquaman and Man of Steel scored "A-"; the lowest-scoring DCEU entry is Batman v Superman with a "B." On IMDb, WW84 is the worst-rated DCEU movie with a 5.5 score as voted by users.

The Gal Gadot and Chris Pine-starring sequel released for at-home viewing on HBO Max on Christmas Day, where WW84 will stream until January 24. According to a study by research firm Screen Engine, more people streamed the movie than Disney+ exclusives Hamilton and Soul.

Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich and WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer EVP and GM Andy Forssell declared WW84 a success for the service when announcing Wonder Woman 3, again with Gadot and Jenkins, for theaters on release weekend.

"Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we're seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend," Forssell said. "During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn't an option."

Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.