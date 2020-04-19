Wonder Woman 1984: Cheetah's Final Form Revealed in New Funko POP!

✖

One of DC Comics' biggest movies of the year suffered a minor delay, and we're still a few months away before we see Wonder Woman 1984 and the Amazonian Princess take on her new foes Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. And while we know the former will take a more manipulative, mastermind role in the film, DC and Warner Bros. Pictures have been particularly cagey when it comes to Cheetah and her alter ego Barbara Minerva, both played by Kristen Wiig. Well now we have another good look at the character's animal form thanks to a Funko POP! figure that has since been released in stores.

The photo, taken by ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely, shows that Barbara Minerva might succumb to her carnivorous tendencies and present a violent threat in Wonder Woman 1984. Take a look below:

The only shots we've seen of Wiig's character have come in photos and the brief trailers that have been released, though some promotional merchandise for Wonder Woman 1984 has also leaked in recent months. But the official images have all shown either Barbara looking like a down-trodden scientist or a self-confidant predator on the prowl, but none of her full-on Cheetah look.

Now that merchandise is in stores and we're get closer and closer to the film's (albeit delayed) release date, fans should start to expect even more information about the new Wonder Woman film.

Director Patty Jenkins spoke with SYFY Wire about Minerva's turn from Diana's friend into Wonder Woman's villain, explaining how it all stems from the allure of power.

"What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana," Jenkins began. "She reminds me of certain people I've known who have such low self-confidence, that they're always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years."

She previously explained at CCXP in December that Maxwell Lord is the type of villain to take advantage of those sensibilities.

"Max Lord is a character very much of the time period the movie is in, he's the King of Infomercials, and he's selling a dream to the public, and he'll do anything to be successful," Jenkins explained. "But sometimes when you get what you want, greatness comes with a price. So that's Maxwell Lord."

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 14th.

