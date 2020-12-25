Wonder Woman 1984: Cro-Mags Frontman Defends Punk Shirt Paradox

✖

The frontman for Cro-Mags defends the “punk shirt paradox” in Wonder Woman 1984. John Joseph ended up handing Patty Jenkins the shirt while things were still being developed. In some comments on Instagram, the singer explained how he had come to know the director and set the record straight about how it all went down. Lots of fans of Cro-Mags had been hitting Joseph up about the shirt in question during the train station section of the film. It turns out the artwork is from The Age of Quarrel. People seemed to be perturbed that the shirt ended up in the film when the album in question didn’t release until 1986. Sticklers are bound to be everywhere in the Internet age. But, for Joseph’s part, he wants people to simmer down because there’s a key piece of information that they were unaware of. It turns out, the music buffs forgot about cassettes, and that is the key that really brings everything together.

"Had about twenty people tell me about this," Joseph explained on Instagram. "Patty Jenkins Director/Writer (Monster - Wonder Woman etc.) is a good friend since the 80’s - she asked me to send her a Cro-Mag shirt for the new 'Wonder Woman 1984' released today. I sent her this 'Age of Quarrel” tee-shirt. The original album (black cassette) came out in 1984. Me and Parris (guitarist) paid for the recording. His father owned a pressing plant in Nashville and pressed up the tapes."

Funny enough, Joseph also ended up explaining that he got the Wonder Woman director her first job, “I got Patty her first directing gig. It was for the band Leeway - Three Wishes video. She went to film school in NYC but grew up in DC - is a huge @badbrainsofficial fan too!”

So, this is definitely a case of “The More You Know!” as people probably weren’t expecting a music history lesson in their DC film. But, hey it just speaks to how many people went to stream Wonder Woman 1984 on the first day. Warner Bros. has addressed that staggering support in a statement today.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer told fans in a statement. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

