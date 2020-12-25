Wonder Woman 1984: Nearly Half of HBO Max Subscribers Watched on Opening Day

✖

Nearly half of HBO Max subscribers watched Wonder Woman 1984 on opening day according to a new report. That’s a massive win for Warner Media who has basically committed to using these giant blockbuster films as a way to generate buzz and increase the audience for their streaming service. On Friday, the total viewing hours totaled more than triple that of a “normal” day during November. Social media is still buzzing with conversations around the film. One of the hallmarks of this era of media is that no matter what, chatter and opinion will drive engagement no matter what. Off the heels of this report, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. have already green-lighted a third Wonder Woman film from director Patty Jenkins and series star Gal Gadot. This film was chosen to be the first one out of the gate for simultaneous theater/streaming release for a reason. For now, the choice has WarnerMedia in a great position against the other competitors in that space.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer said in a statement. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

With number 3 on the way, many fans are wondering what’s next for Diana. Well, Patty Jenkins told CinemaBlend that there’s already made the story for a third entry recently. But, a lot of the specifics haven’t trickled their way out yet.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fire dup about," Jenkins said. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide. Don't fall in love with anything. See 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters and on HBO Max now.

Were you one of the ones to see WW84 on Christmas Day? Let us know down in the comments!