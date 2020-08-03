New Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune Trailer Release Dates Surface

✖

A new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer and the first Dune trailer may be on the way in August. Reports suggested the trailers would debut with Inception's 10th-anniversary re-release in international markets. Trailer Track is reporting that the trailer won't be ready in time for that release. Instead, they may debut when Inception returns to theaters on August 21st. All of this assumes that the re-release isn't postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is preventing theater chains from reopening. The fate of theaters seems tied tightly to Tenet's release, the next movie from Inception director Christopher Nolan, which will open internationally after being delayed indefinitely in North America.

Wonder Woman 1984 would have opened already if not for the pandemic. Warner Bros. scheduled the film to open in March, then pushed it back into August. The continuing spread of COVID-19 has the film now set for an October release.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins returns to direct Wonder Woman 1984. The film jumps forward in time from the original, finding Diana Prince living in the year 1984. The film pits her against a pair of new threats in the form of the Cheetah and manipulative Maxwell Lord. The film stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Dune is the first part of director Deni Villeneuve's two-film adaptation of Frank Herbert's landmark sci-fi novel. The studio is still hoping for the film to debut in December.

Warner Bros. Pictures describes Dune as, "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Dune's cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's novel. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo, and Villeneuve are producing the film. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Herbert W. Gains, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters October 12th. Dune opens December 18th.

