Dune Reboot Reportedly Earning First Trailer Next Month

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a major toll on the spring and summer movie seasons, with it being possible the fall will also see movies shift their release dates, leading audiences to wonder if movies planned for this winter will still debut on their intended release dates. One of the winter's most anticipated films is a new take on Frank Herbert's Dune from director Denis Villeneuve, with a new report claiming that the first trailer for the upcoming film is set to play before 10th-anniversary screenings of Christopher Nolan's Inception. In addition to this first look at Dune, Palads Teatret in Denmark notes that these screenings will also feature new looks at Wonder Woman 1984 and an extended look at Nolan's Tenet.

With both Dune and Tenet coming from Warner Bros. and with Tenet's original release date being earlier this month, it would seem as though the original plan was for the first trailer to debut alongside Nolan's new film. The pandemic, however, saw theaters across the world close their doors back in March and, while a number of plans have emerged for safe reopenings, most chains have failed to find a way to safely reopen and Tenet has earned multiple delays. These 10th-anniversary Inception screenings will be held overseas on August 12th while domestic screenings are aiming for August 21st. However, these screenings could potentially be relegated to drive-in theaters if other exhibitors have yet to reopen.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The original Dune novel is considered to be a seminal work of science fiction, though it is also known for being a dense narrative. Villeneuve has previously revealed that he would be splitting the narrative into two parts, but rather than the upcoming film only being a partial story, cinematographer Greig Fraser promised the film will be a complete adventure.

“It’s a fully formed story in itself with places to go. It’s a fully standalone epic film that people will get a lot out of when they see it," Fraser shared with Collider. "It was quite an adventure visually. It was a beautiful experience making it. The people involved with it, I was overwhelmed. Some of the actors, as well as being insanely talented actors, are just lovely, lovely people who I’ve become very close to since then.”

The new Dune reboot is currently set to land in theaters on December 18th.

