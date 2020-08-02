Warner Bros. Releases Inception Trailer For Theatrical Re-Release

Warner Bros. dropped a fresh trailer for Inception ahead of the film’s theatrical re-release. The studio opted to put the movie back into theaters instead of rolling out Tenet before people are willing to test the waters. Director Christopher Nolan’s latest was supposed to hit theaters last month, but then COVID-19 cases began to spike across the United States. This led to a fascinating conundrum as the filmmaker is notoriously adamant about his movies being experienced in the cinema. With the blatant health risks associated with large gatherings, it only makes sense that a conversation would need to occur. Still, it looks to be at least a few more weeks before theaters open in the United States. Even then, time will tell if people are ready to head back to the movies in numbers.

On the Tenet side of things, it will be a rough go for U.S. viewers as foreign markets will be getting the film first. As anyone who can remember the release of Avengers: Infinity War will tell you, avoiding spoilers can be a herculean task. But, Warner Bros. is hoping that people will actually look out for each other. (Despite ever piece of evidence pointing to the contrary online.)

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group wrote in a previous statement. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi has speculated that things wouldn’t be back to normal for the cinema industry for at least a year or so during an earnings call earlier this summer.

“The reality is I don’t think we’re going to be able to get into a full-on rhythm again of product cycles and all that we had prior to COVID-19 until 2022,” Zoradi told Wall Street analysts. “That’s more production-related than our operation-related because as studios have had to adapt to not being able to do filming and do post-production, they’ve had to move their schedules. Therefore, we’re going to adapt as well.”

