Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Are Celebrating the Film's Release on HBO Max and in Theaters Today

Three and a half years after Wonder Woman debuted in theaters around the world, fans of the iconic DC character are finally able to see the sequel. Wonder Woman 1984 was initially slated to be released last November, but it was delayed to 2020 in order to have a summer release. Then the pandemic happened and caused Wonder Woman to get pushed back several times, until it was eventually moved to Christmas Day.

With many theaters still closed, Warner Bros. made the decision to debut Wonder Woman 1984 on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day as the theatrical release. This release will allow everyone to watch the film at the same time. If there is an opportunity to see if safely in theaters, you can take it. For everyone who doesn't have that opportunity, you can just say in and watch it on HBO Max.

Needless to say, fans all around the United States are stoked for the HBO Max release. Folks have been waiting for the debut since they woke up on Christmas morning, since it wasn't added to the service at midnight. The movie was released onto HBO Max at noon.

Take a look at what all of the Wonder Woman 1984 fans are saying about the debut online!