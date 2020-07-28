Wonder Woman 1984 Gets a Gorgeous ArtFX Figure

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most highly-anticipated blockbusters on fans' radar, even as the film's release date has gotten pushed back multiple times. The sequel will see Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) going on a whole new adventure in the 1980s, while sporting her iconic Wonder Woman armor. If you want to celebrate Diana's big-screen return, a new statue from Kotobukiya is here to help you do so in a pretty stellar way. The collectible company recently debuted their Wonder Woman 1984 ArtFX statue, which features Diana in an action pose with her Lasso of Truth. The base of the statue even looks like a patterned linoleum floor, paying homage to the WW84 fight scene that takes place in a shopping mall.

"The action entertainment film that caused a major social phenomenon around the world, “Wonder Woman,” returns!" Kotobukiya's official description for the statue reads. "Wonder Woman from the film where her legend begins in the comic book world, Wonder Woman 1984, takes the stage! Standing at 1/6 scale with a total height of 250mm, Wonder Woman comes to life standing in a dynamic pose as she grips the Lasso of Truth strongly in her hands."

The 1/6 scale statue is currently available for preorder, and is expected to officially be released in January of 2021. Keep scrolling to check out photos of the epic statue, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!