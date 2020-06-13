Wonder Woman 1984 Director Speaks Out on the Film's Latest Delay

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has addressed the move to delay the film until October 2nd. She talked about how excited she was to share the film with fans on Twitter this evening. Warner Bros.’ decision comes after announcing that Tenet will be moving back to July 31 from next week’s release date. Fans who were optimistic that the summer movie schedule could be salvaged have begun to wonder if any of the big tentpole movies for this year will make their original window. A quick recovery for the film industry after the coronavirus pandemic seems less likely by the week as more news continues to come in. Along with those two films, a bunch of other Warner Bros. films have been pushed back and contingency plans have been put into place. However, Wonder Woman fans are going to have to wait until fall for their fix.

Jenkins explained, “Wish we were sharing our film yesterday but there are more important things going on in our world we'd rather you focus on for now. Thank you to our fans for being so great, by our sides. Can’t WAIT for you to see it! Sending love and healing to the world. See you October 2nd!!”

The setting of the 1980s presented a lot of opportunities for the director. People speculated that the move to feature the decade was motivated by marketing. But, for Jenkins, the aesthetic change was not the only reason to explore this section of the past.

"You know what was cool," the film's director, Patty Jenkins said in a previous interview. "We're treating the era differently than I've seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the '8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can't believe I wore, for sure."

"But there's also incredible music, incredible art," the director added. "And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the '80s, where it's not needle drops, and it's not a bunch of jokes. It's actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the '80s in many places."

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters October 2.

