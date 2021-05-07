Wonder Woman 1984's HBO Max Release Has Marvel Fans Wondering About Black Widow

The film world has been in a pretty major state of flux over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of how audiences experience movies. A lot of major blockbusters have delayed their release dates multiple times amid the pandemic, including both Marvel's Black Widow and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984. On Wednesday, it was announced that Wonder Woman 1984 would still be releasing this year, opening on Christmas Day in select theaters, while also being available to stream on HBO Max. The news has surprised fans of the superhero movie world, both because of the notion of getting to see the film from home, and for the chain reaction that it could set off elsewhere.

For Black Widow, this has been particularly interesting, as Marvel fans have spent the better part of the past six months debating about whether or not it would ultimately be released on Disney+. While Disney executives have asserted that that wouldn't be the case, the company did release its live-action Mulan remake via a paid Premier Access tier, which some have speculated could be a trial run for Black Widow.

Now that WW84 is officially heading to both theaters and streaming, many have taken to Twitter to wonder if the decision could be enough to ultimately cause Disney to release Black Widow in the same way, once its May 2021 release date rolls around. "Black Widow" actually became a trending topic in the moments following the WW84 news. Here are some of our favorite tweets on the subject.