Wonder Woman 1984's HBO Max Release Has Marvel Fans Wondering About Black Widow
The film world has been in a pretty major state of flux over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of how audiences experience movies. A lot of major blockbusters have delayed their release dates multiple times amid the pandemic, including both Marvel's Black Widow and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984. On Wednesday, it was announced that Wonder Woman 1984 would still be releasing this year, opening on Christmas Day in select theaters, while also being available to stream on HBO Max. The news has surprised fans of the superhero movie world, both because of the notion of getting to see the film from home, and for the chain reaction that it could set off elsewhere.
For Black Widow, this has been particularly interesting, as Marvel fans have spent the better part of the past six months debating about whether or not it would ultimately be released on Disney+. While Disney executives have asserted that that wouldn't be the case, the company did release its live-action Mulan remake via a paid Premier Access tier, which some have speculated could be a trial run for Black Widow.
Now that WW84 is officially heading to both theaters and streaming, many have taken to Twitter to wonder if the decision could be enough to ultimately cause Disney to release Black Widow in the same way, once its May 2021 release date rolls around. "Black Widow" actually became a trending topic in the moments following the WW84 news. Here are some of our favorite tweets on the subject.
Black Widow is just that Marvel Movie where people want it to release already so all the exciting stuff can finally start happening. We all know Phase 4 doesn't get interesting until after this prequel.— Marquise! (@MardarriusMM) November 19, 2020
A good decision, because it's the right one. Happy for all those who were looking forward to seeing it but couldn't due to safety reasons 💜— Fangirling&LovingIt - Ashley Stubbs Stan Account (@fannibalistic) November 19, 2020
If only we'd get Black Widow the same way 🕷️❤️ https://t.co/v0uBVmLSOR
Prayer circle guys join in— T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) November 19, 2020
Black Widow announced for DisneyPlus tomorrow pic.twitter.com/O3Jo9CdWOP
how long till feige announces that black widow will be going to Disney+ with an additional cost of $35— Alex (@fleckbats) November 19, 2020
waiting for mickey mouse to announce Black Widow is going to Disney+ off the WW84 news pic.twitter.com/cTThEJhSNL— bobby yaga (@thecowbob) November 19, 2020
Hey @disneyplus,
I’d gladly pay $40 to watch #BlackWidow from the comfort of my own home.— Jonathan Vasquez (@_jonvasquez) November 19, 2020
Just saying. pic.twitter.com/tOLPXF2BDB
Leave my girl #BlackWidow in theaters next May where she belongs. Thank you, @MarvelStudios.
I haven't waited since #IronMan 2 to watch her solo outing only on my TV.
Scarlett deserves equal respect. pic.twitter.com/QPbgYM8D4Q— WriterIowa 🇺🇲 (@writeriowa) November 19, 2020
C’mon #BlackWidow release to streaming and theaters... pic.twitter.com/oe07J1LznY— WKC (@WashingtonFanKC) November 19, 2020
I am actually happy that Warner Bros made this call to give people the option to watch at the theaters or at home it’s time we embrace digital until we start feeling safe #WonderWoman1984 but dam Disney should have released #BlackWidow this year too and put it on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/KEDqrhF1M5— I said so. (@charcekage) November 19, 2020
Everyone looking at Disney with Black Widow now like https://t.co/AajrTFIDGR pic.twitter.com/0JlTCu7hkb— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 19, 2020