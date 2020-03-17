Marvel Fans Are Calling for Black Widow to Be Released On Disney+

As expected, Disney has officially postponed the release date of Black Widow. Amid a growing coronavirus pandemic, all major Hollywood studios have delayed their upcoming blockbusters for the foreseeable future. While films like MGM’s No Time to Die has already locked down a November release date, others — such as Marvel’s Black Widow — have simply been delayed indefinitely with no current release date in mind.
With a cloud of uncertainty looming over the roof of the House of Mouse, fans have started campaigning for Marvel to release the movie on Disney+. Admittedly, such a move would come across as totally unexpected and borderline impossible. What Marvel could do, however, is make it available through streaming on-demands partners like Vudu, Amazon, and the like. After all, Universal announced yesterday it would be doing a similar move with new releases for the foreseeable future.
Black Widow has yet to set a new release date. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about adding it to Disney+. Do you think Marvel Studios would ever add it to Disney+? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Would Be Awesome?
Can Black Widow go on @disneyplus please? That would be awesome! Thanks! @Marvel @MarvelStudios— Brian Gutierrez (@YungChino911) March 17, 2020
It Started With an Idea
Just drop Black Widow on Disney plus tomorrow or something pic.twitter.com/uEoyCaiyuM— SacredScofield (@ScofieldSpecter) March 17, 2020
Pretty, Pretty Please
@MarvelStudios @Disney @disneyplus @Marvel For the sake of my heart and sanity… Please follow suit with other movie releases and release @theblackwidow straight to digital instead of postponing 😭😩🙏— Grace 💙 (@LghtOf1000stars) March 17, 2020
I’ll Help the Cause
@disneyplus @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige I’ll be the first to say if need be I will pay to purchase and or watch the new Black Widow film to help generate revenue if it has to to go to streaming due to the outbreak #DoingWhatICan #MCUFanatic #LoveMarvel— Travis Franklin County Bell (@FranklinCounty1) March 17, 2020
Straight to the Point
Release #BlackWidow on @disneyplus!— Alex Hernandez (@alexthoth) March 17, 2020
Spread Some Cheer!
@disneyplus @Marvel has enough cash. They should put #blackwidow out on the streaming platform instead of theatres and spread some cheer that way.— sensatehours (@sensatehours) March 17, 2020
Y’all Know What to Do
@disneyplus you know what to do— Jamarco (@Ickythepro) March 17, 2020
#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/DOtj0kGezw