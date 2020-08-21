New Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Released

✖

DC FanDome is almost upon us, which means that we're about to get a lot of new information about most of DC's upcoming projects that everyone has been excited about. One of those projects is Wonder Woman 1984, the second collaboration between director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, following their smash hit origin story from 2017. The panel on Saturday will be bringing us another new trailer, but Jenkins had a surprise for fans ahead of the fresh footage.

On Friday morning, Jenkins took to Twitter to share a brand new poster for Wonder Woman 1984, this one really keeping with the popular '80s theme. Wonder Woman, in her golden winged costume, can be seen flying high in front of the film's logo. Check it out!

"Many fun new things ahead," Jenkins wrote in the tweet. "See you TOMORROW!! Who's ready?"

Wonder Woman fans won't have to wait too long after the start of DC FanDome to get some information about the new film. The Wonder Woman 1984 panel is the very first event of the entire convention, kicking off at 10 am PT.

There will be plenty of differences between the first Wonder Woman and its sequel, the most obvious being the change in time periods. Wonder Woman 1984 takes place about 70 years after the events of the first film, putting Diana in a totally different situation. It's a bit lonely for her, but she's also enjoying the ability to focus on her mission.

"I think she's very happy to be here, and I think she's quite lonely," said Gadot. She's engaging with people, but she doesn't have any close relationships -- because it's either she's going to hurt them, at some point she'll have to disappear,or she's going to get hurt, because they'll die and she won't. I think she accepted [that] as fact. At her core, her calling is to be here and to help mankind to do good, and that's exactly what she's doing. But she's still missing the one who was the love of her life. She never got to really explore the relationship. And that's it. But she's happy. She's very happy."

