Wonder Woman 1984 Billboards Remove Release Date Like Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Though all signs point to Wonder Woman 1984 holding its August date – especially now that more theatres continue to reopen – Warner Brothers has been removing the release date from the marketing collateral involved the publicity push for the highly anticipated sequel. As some have started to notice online, the studio is removing billboards and posters with old release dates for both Wonder Woman 1984 and Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Instead of putting the new release dates for both movies, the verbiage remains generic, saying both movies are "Coming To Theatres."

So WB swapped out old June-dated #WW84 billboard with one that - like #TENET - simply says "coming to theaters", uncertain times call for uncertain release dates pic.twitter.com/yZowWEDpTb — 𝔼𝕎 AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) June 12, 2020

Before you go into a full-fledged panic mode, the language is no different than that seen on the initial teasers studios release for their movies. Plus as some health experts suggest, a potential second wave of the coronavirus could hit later this fall as states reopen entirely.

During the earliest days of the pandemic, reports quickly circulated that Warner Brothers was reportedly considering offering the movie as a video-on-demand offering in lieu of a theatrical release; the studio quickly squashed those rumors and confirmed the Patty Jenkins film would get a theatrical release, regardless of how long the delay may be.

As it stands now, Warner Brothers still has a spinoff of the Wonder Woman franchise in the works, focused on the Amazons of Themyscira. In an interview earlier this year, Jenkins said that while she's attached as a producer, she doesn't plan on directing it. “I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” Jenkins shared. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” she described the Amazon spinoff. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set for release on August 12, 2020.

