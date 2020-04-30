Wonder Woman 1984 Director Addresses if the Film Is a Reboot or Sequel

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has addressed if the film his a reboot or a sequel. The filmmaker was adamant that we’re continuing the story of Diana from last time in an interview with Total Film. She sat down to talk about the time period of the flick and reuniting Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in the 1980s. The visual style of the trailer was unmistakable from the first moments. But, one thing people couldn’t stop asking after its debut was where did Pine come from after the end of Wonder Woman. Now, Jenkins can’t let all the secrets out of the bag, but she assures fans that this is indeed a follow-up to the first movie in every way.

"There was a little period of time where people got very upset, and questioning: ‘Is it not a sequel? Is it a total reboot?’” Jenkins explained to the publication. “It is a sequel, insofar as nothing is contradicted between the two movies. But it’s very important to me that it’s not more of the first movie. It’s a totally different movie. Now, when you see the trailer, you can feel it.”

She continued, “It’s a different tone, look, feel, world, and context. That was what important to me. This is its own standalone story that, of course, is also a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It’s just its own movie with its own very different feel.”

In the same interview, she also mentioned that there were already plans brewing for a third film in the series and a prequel rolling around in her brain if anyone at the studio was interested.

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” Jenkins shared. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” she described the Amazon spinoff. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on August 14th.

What are you expecting from Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.