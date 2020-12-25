WW84 Director Hints Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah Returns in Wonder Woman 3

✖

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins hints Kristen Wiig's meek-to-metahuman Barbara Minerva might return after Wonder Woman 1984, where she's a friend and then foe to secret superhero Diana Prince (Gal Gadot). An unassuming Smithsonian gemologist and cryptozoologist, Barbara is endowed with superhuman strength and speed when she wishes to become as powerful as Diana. When greedy businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) uses the ancient power of the Dreamstone to wield its ability to grant people their most wished-for desires, Barbara evolves again into a cheetah-like creature after telling Lord she wishes to become an apex predator "like nothing there's ever been before."

Asked about Barbara's future return during the #WW84WatchParty on Twitter, Jenkins replied with three winks: "We'll just have to wait and see."

Thank you for the question! We'll just have to see... 😉😉😉 https://t.co/T9PYjyQ0Lh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 27, 2020

WW84 ends with (spoilers) Cheetah confronted by the golden-armored Wonder Woman, who must get through Lord's clawed enforcer to prevent his wish-granting abilities from wreaking havoc on the world thrust into chaos. When Diana thwarts Lord's global broadcast by using the Lasso of Truth to convince him and millions of others to renounce their wishes, Barbara's fate is left ambiguous when she reverts to human form.

Jenkins, who next directs the Gadot-starring Cleopatra and has lined up the Star Wars feature film spin-off Rogue Squadron at Disney, has not committed to returning for Wonder Woman 3. Star and producer Gadot has hinted the untitled third movie would take place in the present following Diana's adventures against the backdrop of World War I and the excessive time of the '80s.

"We'll see what happens. I really don't know," Jenkins told The New York Times when asked about returning for Wonder Woman 3. "I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't."

Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.