Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Are Worried HBO Max Will Crash

We're just a few hours away from the U.S. debut of Wonder Woman 1984, as the DC Extended Universe film will be available both in select theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. Given the unprecedented nature of the film's release amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - and the years worth of anticipation that have surrounded the film - it's pretty safe to say that fans are hyped. But at the same time, there is undeniably a bit of hesitation in the lead-up to the film's debut -- especially for those who will be watching it on HBO Max.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to speculate about Wonder Woman 1984's release on HBO Max, and to wonder if the influx of people watching the film will cause the service to crash when it debuts at noon EST on Friday. While there's absolutely no telling whether or not that will be the case, that hasn't stopped fans from worrying. Here are just a few of those reactions.