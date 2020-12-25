Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Are Worried HBO Max Will Crash
We're just a few hours away from the U.S. debut of Wonder Woman 1984, as the DC Extended Universe film will be available both in select theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. Given the unprecedented nature of the film's release amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - and the years worth of anticipation that have surrounded the film - it's pretty safe to say that fans are hyped. But at the same time, there is undeniably a bit of hesitation in the lead-up to the film's debut -- especially for those who will be watching it on HBO Max.
Fans have already taken to Twitter to speculate about Wonder Woman 1984's release on HBO Max, and to wonder if the influx of people watching the film will cause the service to crash when it debuts at noon EST on Friday. While there's absolutely no telling whether or not that will be the case, that hasn't stopped fans from worrying. Here are just a few of those reactions.
prevnext
pretty excited to base my holiday tomorrow around Wonder Woman 1984......
....but a little paranoid HBO Max is gonna crash when I try to watch.
😬🎁— BLACK LIVES MATTER. (@stevieducks) December 24, 2020
prevnext
Anyone else expect @hbomax to crash at 12 pm EST tomorrow? #WonderWoman— House Exhausted (@NerdyPopCulture) December 25, 2020
prevnext
HBO Max may crash tomorrow under the weight of folks jumping on to watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'. Between all the new subscribers and folks trying to stream it at the same time will be strenuous.— Michael™ Agent Of SHIELD (Level 7) (@SecretAvenger22) December 25, 2020
prevnext
I hope HBO Max doesn’t crash tomorrow— Stacey Abrams stan (@mellowlifee) December 24, 2020
prevnext
I feel like HBO Max is going to crash on Friday so I think I might wait and avoid the spoilers.— ᒣᲖ,ᦲᦲᦲ ꪶ꠸ᧁꫝꪻ-ꪗꫀꪖ᥅ᦓ (@therealmonzo) December 22, 2020
prevnext
@hbomax better hold up enough servers on the 25th December for #WonderWoman . We don’t want server overloads/crash problems like when every new Game of Thrones season premiered on @hbonow— I just think (@bishbishN) December 20, 2020
prevnext
So how badly do we all think @hbomax is gonna crash when #WonderWoman1984 drops? We still get errors and buffering like hell on our ps4 when nothing major is dropping 😒😒😒 can only imagine how janky it’s gonna work— Danielle (@sugarkittymeow) December 24, 2020
prev
Used one of my powers to see Friday and since everyone will be trying to watch #WonderWoman1984 the internet will be slow and HBO Max will crash. pic.twitter.com/RfQNarqKYI— A Pandemic Holiday (@MrAlexander85) December 22, 2020