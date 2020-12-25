Wonder Woman 1984 Release Time on HBO Max Revealed

✖

With the pandemic still keeping many theaters around the country closed, Warner Bros. is releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on the HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day, the same day it will play in whatever theaters are still open. With streaming debuts, subscribers have gotten used to staying up until highly-anticipated titles drop on their respective services, which usually takes place around 12:01 am PT. However, with Wonder Woman 1984, that won't be the case. Everyone will have to wait until Christmas Day to watch the new DC film.

On Monday, HBO Max revealed in a tweet exactly what time Wonder Woman 1984 is set to drop. The film will be made available on the service at 12 pm ET, or 9 am PT, on Christmas Day. This means that staying up to check it out won't do you any favors.

Can you feel the wonder yet? ✨ Don't miss #WonderWoman1984 in theaters December 25 and streaming the same day at 9am PT/12pm ET exclusively on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/66MUMt7E4F — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 21, 2020

Unlike other popular streaming titles, Wonder Woman 1984 will be released at a time when everyone across the United States is actually awake to watch it together. This is something that streaming users have been begging services to do, especially when it comes to episodic television.

Take The Mandalorian on Disney+, for example. Since there is only one episode each week, and it has become one of the most popular shows on the planet, fans want to be able to experience it all together. It's frustrating for some to wake up to watch it on the East Coast after everyone out west stayed up late to watch it, or to have to go through a whole work day on Friday avoiding social media. With a release at a normal time, everyone can experience it together.

That is what Warner Bros. and HBO Max seem to be attempting with Wonder Woman 1984. There will undoubtedly be people live-tweeting the film on Christmas Day, as soon as it hits the streaming service.

Available on HBO Max in the US only, for 31 days from its release, at no extra cost to subscribers. — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 21, 2020

HBO Max also confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 will only be available on the service for one month. After 31 days, you won't be able to watch the movie on HBO Max anymore, at least until it inevitably returns after the Blu-ray hits stores.

