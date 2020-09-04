Wonder Woman 1984 Delay Not Off the Table, According to Warner Bros. Boss

✖

The movie industry has been pushed into an unknown territory amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and theatrical releases and even the filming of upcoming productions are continuing to be impacted by the virus' spread. Some blockbusters are gradually beginning to make their way into theaters, while other films are getting delayed release dates into the fall or early 2021. Even then the question of whether or not those dates will be met has been a bit of an unknown, with the planned October release of Wonder Woman 1984 still being an uncertainty for some fans. Based on new comments from Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff, it sounds like a later delay for WW84 might not be out of the question. As Sarnoff recently told The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is still determining its release strategy for its upcoming roster of movies, with the goal to have WW84 ideally be on the big screen.

"We are still figuring out the strategy for all of our movies," Sarnoff explained. "We have quite a lot done. Obviously, Wonder Woman 1984 is up next. For now, it is where it is. Like I said earlier, certain movies deserve to be on the big screen. My belief is Wonder Woman is one of those."

That ambiguity has somewhat loomed over WW84 in recent months, with the film's presence at last month's DC FanDome virtual convention not promoting a particular release date. Some have speculated that WW84's release date will be partially affected by the success of Warner Bros.' Tenet, which hits select theaters this weekend after multiple delays. Obviously, there are also all of the social circumstances surrounding the pandemic itself, which have continued to evolve and change on an almost-daily basis, and what that will look like by the time October rolls around.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, and stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with," Jenkins said of the film's setting in a previous interview. "So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released on October 2nd.