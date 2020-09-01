AMC to Have 70% of Theaters Open for Tenet's Opening Weekend

✖

By the time Tenet hits theaters this week, industry insiders anticipate AMC Theatres having at least 70-percent of its locations reopened. According to a new report (via StreetInsider.com), AMC — the largest exhibitor in the country — plans to have around 420 theaters ready to go by the weekend, should the company be able to reopen upwards of 120 locations in California throughout this week.

Over the weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced new policies in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The relaxed standards allow theaters to reopen at 25-percent capacity. While the auditoriums won't be packed full of movie-goers, theaters will be able to return to business and begin showing movies.

Alongside Christopher Nolan's Tenet, all AMC locations will also be showing The New Mutants, Hunhinged,and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

“The first two weekends of operations have exceeded our expectations in terms of guests returning to the movies and in terms of their feedback about our extensive AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures," AMC boss Adam Aron announced in a statement. "Our comprehensive commitment to operating our theatres safely now includes social distancing through limiting ticket sales and automatic seat blocking, seamless contactless ticketing, greatly enhanced cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes throughout our theatres, as well as a mandatory mask policy for all guests and crew members."

He added, "We’re also closely monitoring local and state guidance, and we are complying with any additional capacity restrictions. In addition, we have invested millions for high tech solutions to sanitization and disinfection including electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and MERV 13 air filters. Guests returning to AMC can do so knowing that we’ve been in constant dialogue with top scientists and experts in public health and cleaning about how best to reopen our theatres in ways that will be responsible and welcoming.”

Last weekend, The New Mutants opened nationwide — the first movie to have a wide-release since March — and hauled in around $7 million domestically, despite being panned by both fans and critics.

Luckily for Warner Brothers, Tenet has earned much better reviews as it sits with a solid 78-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to the review aggregator, the flick is "a visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock," as it "serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production."

Tenet opens September 3rd.

