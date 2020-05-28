Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Reunite Diana and Steve Trevor

✖

DC fans have been pretty eager to see Wonder Woman 1984 hit the big screen, something that has been in somewhat of a state of flux amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. As the film's current August release date looms closer and closer, fans have been gradually getting some pretty epic glimpses at what the blockbuster will entail -- and it looks like a new issue of France's Premiere magazine is no exception. As part of the magazine's cover story for Wonder Woman 1984, the magazine debuted three awesome new photos tied to the film. The first shows franchise star Gal Gadot standing in front of a wall of televisions, a motif that fans saw in the film's first-look photos. Another shows Gadot's Diana Prince/Wonder Woman using her Lasso of Truth, while another set of photos show Diana and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in Egypt.

The French magazine #Premiere is out, and as you already know, #WonderWoman1984 is the cover issue for its JUN Edition, bringing awesome #WW84 stills, including a fiercely looking #Diana with its costume evoking the 70s #WonderWoman show for an instant and #SteveTrevor in #Egypt. pic.twitter.com/NAGVlMVm3p — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 27, 2020

Steve's return in the film - which adds a whole new wrinkle to his apparent death in the third act of Wonder Woman - has been speculated about quite a bit. While we still don't entirely know how his resurrection occurred, it's safe to say that Pine's reprisal of the role will be interesting.

"He’s not beta at all. He’s a super alpha who can absolutely wear his discomfort on his sleeve," the film's director, Patty Jenkins, explained in an interview earlier this year. "So, from day one, I was always saying that it should almost be like Wonder Woman meets Indiana Jones, where Indiana would never be emasculated. Chris just very naturally has that quality. You can tell by meeting him that he’s warm and he’s chill and he truly appreciates women."

"In the first movie, I played the world-weary soldier who has seen all the depravity that humankind is capable of displaying,” Pine added. “And in this one I get to be much more wide-eyed and joyful. My role is really just as a friend, lover, boyfriend-cum-bodyguard who’s trying his best to help Diana on her mission. I’m like the Watson to her Holmes."

As the title suggests, Wonder Woman 1984 will follow Diana in an entirely new adventure in the 1980s, where she will face off against both Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

What do you think of the newest photos for Wonder Woman 1984? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wonder Woman 1984 is tentatively scheduled for August 14th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.