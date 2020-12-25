Wonder Woman 1984 Young Diana Actress Reflects on Working With Connie Nielsen

✖

Wonder Woman 1984’s Lilly Aspell reflected on working with Connie Nielsen on the DC blockbuster. On Twitter, the young Diana actress talked about being in the presence of a performer that had complete command of their scenes together. The introductory sequence of the movie might not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but a lot of fans really enjoyed watching the young actress try to run that gauntlet. Also, that first part instills the importance of winning things by your own hand rather than using shortcuts. So, Aspell’s performance can be understood to underline the entire theme of the film. Nielsen is having a blast as the Queen as well. So, the admiration extends over her, Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and the young star. Check out what she had to say about it down below:

The director of Wonder Woman 1984 actually revealed that the studio didn’t want to look at her script originally. In a conversation on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Jenkins talked about how the process of forming Diana’s story happened.

Every time @CNconnienielsen walked on set it felt like the air changed...like royalty was there. She is the real deal❤️ #Hippolyta #WW84 #WonderWomanWednesday pic.twitter.com/baIWBxqzsB — Lilly Aspell (@LillyAspell) January 7, 2021

“They wanted to hire me like a beard; they wanted me to walk around on set as a woman, but it was their story and their vision,” Jenkins revealed. “And my ideas? They didn’t even want to read my script. There was such mistrust of a different way of doing things and a different point of view. So that was definitely happening, even when I first joined Wonder Woman it was like, ‘Uhh, yeah, ok, but let’s do it this other way.’ But I was like, ‘Women don’t want to see that. Her being harsh and tough and cutting people’s heads off, that’s not what— I’m a Wonder Woman fan, that’s not what we’re looking for. Still, I could feel that shaky nervousness [on their part] of my point of view.”

The filmmaker also shared how much she appreciated the time period during the production of WW84 during an interview last year.

"You know what was cool," the film's director said. "We're treating the era differently than I've seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the '8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can't believe I wore, for sure.”

"But there's also incredible music, incredible art," Jenkins continued. "And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the '80s, where it's not needle drops, and it's not a bunch of jokes. It's actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the '80s in many places."

