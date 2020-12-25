Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter Talk About Their Shared Experience

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 hit HBO Max on Christmas Day, and the movie's mid-credits scene featured a fun cameo from legendary Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter. It was no huge surprise to see Carter play Asteria in the film considering she's been involved with Wonder Woman 1984 virtual events and clearly loves Gal Gadot. In fact, Gadot recently took to Instagram to share a chat she had with Carter in which the two women discuss their shared experience of playing the iconic DC character.

"Mama bear! I'm so grateful and honored to have you as my mentor and guide through this crazy journey. I loved sitting down with you to share our experiences and love for this amazing character that changed both of our lives. I love you @reallyndacarter," Gadot wrote. "Love you!!," Carter replied.

"No one really knows the connection that we have," Gadot tells Carter in the video. They go on to compare their experience, starting with when they were first told they had gotten the role of Wonder Woman. "They were really reluctant to do it," Carter explained of her series, which premiered in 1975. Gadot goes on to share that she almost quit acting before being cast. She talks about "freaking out" when she got the call from Zack Snyder to audition for the role. "I'm forever grateful. It's a blast. I love Wonder Woman so much." You can watch the full chat in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

As for Carter's Wonder Woman, the series was recently added to HBO Max. Carter's cameo in Wonder Woman 1984 officially makes her a part of the DCEU, something that fans have been excited about the possibility of for a long time.

"I’ve spoken to [director] Patty Jenkins. She talked to me on the phone about the character, and we were trying to see if I could do something with the [first Wonder Woman] movie, but it didn’t work out,” Carter said in an interview with Variety in 2016. “The timing was off, and I was doing other things and couldn’t get over to where they were shooting."

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now playing in select theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.