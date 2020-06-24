Wonder Woman Director Has Hit Pause Button On Third Film Due To Pandemic

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 should've been lighting up theaters by now, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wonder Woman sequel has had to bounce from release date to new release date, currently looking at an October theatrical release. Well, with the long ordeal its been to get Wonder Woman 2 through production and into theaters, it should be no surprise that director Patty Jenkins is in no rush to jump into Wonder Woman 3. In a new interview with Total Film Magazine, Jenkins says that when it comes to Wonder Woman 3, the coronavirus pandemic has changed everything about the story she wanted to tell.

"I’ve really hit the pause button," Patty Jenkins said, regarding Wonder Woman 3. "Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is."

Jenkins may claim that it is the pandemic that must be resolved for the sake of Wonder Woman 3's story - but it's not just that. 2020 is turning out to a year of massive social upheaval and change, and there are still more big events looming over the back half of the year. From the election to social conversations about everything from race to LGBTQ+ rights - and the continuing conversations about sexual harassment/assault... By the time Patty Jenkins begins pre-production work on Wonder Woman 3, the threequel could either be a celebration of societal progression and the heroes that made it happen - or a cry of resistance to darkening times, by one of the biggest icons of love, heroism, and female fortitude. Jenkins is smart to wait and discern one it will be.

In the meantime, Patty Jenkins can still celebrate the heroic strength of women; as she further indicated in the interview, she still has DC's Amazons spinoff movie Themyscira on deck, as well:

"I’m hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third Wonder Woman. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know? But yes, I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this."

At this point, it would be understandable if Patty Jenkins moved on, given how much of her time and life that has been given to DC and Wonder Woman. Still if she didn't come back to direct the third film, it would be a sad loss for the legions of fans who have come to embrace her vision.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now slated to hit theaters on October 2, 2020.

