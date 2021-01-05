Zack Snyder Reveals Very Different Wonder Woman Historical Photo That Was Planned for Batman v Superman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice introduced Wonder Woman to the DC Extended Universe with a haunting photo of her standing alongside her allies during World War I. It turns out that wasn’t the photo used during filming. Snyder appeared on an episode of the YouTube show ComicBook Debate to discuss his work on the Justice League Snyder Cut. He sat in front of a photograph that looks similar to the one from Batman v Superman, but that is very different upon closer inspection. In the photo, Wonder Woman isn’t standing alongside Steve Trevor and the other characters fans would come to know in Wonder Woman. Instead, she’s standing with a diverse group of warriors and has several heads, presumably those of vanquished foes, hanging from her belt.

The photo was a placeholder on the Batman v Superman set, used before Warner Bros. hired Patty Jenkins to direct the Wonder Woman movie. The photo is set during the Crimean War, which took place in the 1850s and was the first armed conflict chronicled by photography. Obviously, Wonder Woman couldn’t have fought in that war if she didn’t meet Steve Trevor and leave Themiscyra until World War I, which meant they had to replace that photograph in the final cut of Batman v Superman.

With Diana collecting heads during the conflict, it seems Snyder wanted to emphasize Wonder Woman as a warrior, which is different from how she’s been depicted on screen since then. This could be one example of how the DC Extended Universe has moved on in new directions since Snyder left Justice League, something he discussed during the interview.

“The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine,” he said. “As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?”