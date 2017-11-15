Justice League 2: Zack Snyder Says He Has No Plans To Continue After Snydercut

✖

Director Zack Snyder doesn't plan to hang around the DC Extended Universe after completing his version of Justice League for HBO Max. Snyder appeared on ComicBook Debate YouTube show to discuss his cut of Justice League. In the midst of fans campaigning to "restore the Snyderverse," the hosts asked Snyder about the possibility of him continuing to develop future DC stories in his version of the DC Extended Universe. Recalling his original five-film plan for the DC Films franchise, Snyder admitted that he's since moved on from that project and is busy with newer things. Then again, he didn't expect to ever finish his version of Justice League after his departure from the film, so anything is possible.

"Look, I never thought I'd be here doing this. I didn't think I'd be finishing Justice League," he says. "The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

When previously asked about restoring his version of the DC Extended Universe canon, Snyder said that no such version of DC's film universe exists. "I don't think anything's gonna happen right away, but Jim [Lee] and I have talked quite a bit, and we talked a lot about maybe doing a book or a comic book down the road," Snyder said. "But we haven't locked anything in. If it's a thing that would be interesting to the fandom, they can always ask Jim about it (laughs). But I would absolutely love to do a comic book."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max in 2021.