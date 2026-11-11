3 DCU Cliffhangers That We’re Worried About After the James Gunn News

James Gunn had big plans for the future of the DC Universe (DCU), and he set up some storylines during his four years with Warner Bros. However, Skydance chose to move on from Gunn and brought in Jeremy Latcham to serve as the new President and CCO of the DC projects for the studio. While the official statements make it sound like Latcham will move forward with what Gunn has started building, don’t expect Skydance to follow through on that. It seems the studio wants to release safer superhero movies and follow the path that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) used to build its universe. This is despite Marvel’s movies falling off at the box office in recent years, other than Spider-Man, Deadpool, and the big crossovers like the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

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The change in leadership also means that some of the future plans that Gunn set up for the DCU won’t happen at all. This includes a scene from Peacemaker’s series finale, hints delivered in the HBO Lanterns series, and the future of DC’s first major horror character.

3) Peacemaker on Salvation

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There is almost no chance that the Peacemaker storyline will continue with James Gunn gone from the DCU. Jeremy Latcham has said in past interviews that he wants to make movies that even his grandmother could enjoy, and with Peacemaker being a clear TV-MA series, it isn’t likely something that Latcham will want to continue. That is disappointing because the second season ended with Rick Flag Sr. capturing Peacemaker and then stranding him on a prison planet called Salvation.

Gunn had promised this would come into play later, and with Checkmate forming at the end of Peacemaker Season 2 as well, it seemed that this would probably play into the big cosmic storylines that were coming to the DCU after Brainiac’s appearance in Man of Tomorrow next year. Don’t expect this to happen now, and don’t really expect to see John Cena back as Peacemaker again. If he does return, expect it to be something much more neutered and watered down.

2) Sinestro’s Future Plans

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Lanterns was a big gamble for the DCU, and it is one of the gambles that paid off. As one of the most-watched streaming series when it aired, it introduced the DCU to John Stewart as the new Green Lantern, and it brought in Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. While he mostly dealt with Hal Jordan in the series, it was clear that Sinestro had big plans of his own, and those are not likely to get to play off now either. The big idea in many fans’ minds was the eventual “Black Lanterns” storyline playing out in the DCU.

The end of Lanterns saw Sinestro left stranded on a desolate, toxic alien planet after he attempted to manipulate John Stewart in the series. Sinestro had revealed he harnessed fear-inducing gas to forge a yellow power lantern and ring for Noah, who was a Manhunter. This was likely leading to Sinestro beginning the Sinestro Corps, which could have led to some great storylines involving the Green Lantern Corps. Don’t expect the new DCU to follow through with this either.

1) Clayface’s Future in the DCU

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

While Clayface didn’t make a lot at the box office, James Gunn proved that he could still make a profit with lower-budget movies. Clayface was an R-rated horror movie that was made on a small budget, and it ended up as a very successful body horror movie at the box office. It even ended with hints that Clayface could show up later in the DCU, possibly as one of Batman’s main villains.

However, the next chapter for this version of Clayface isn’t likely to happen in Latcham’s DCU because R-rated movies don’t seem like something he would be interested in, based on past comments he made. In reality, Gunn never got the chance to bring his version of Batman to the big screen due to Matt Reeves’ Batman movies facing constant delays, and with the DCU seeming to move in a more family-friendly direction under the new leadership, Clayface might be the only horror movie from DC for the foreseeable future.

What are your thoughts about the changes at DC? Let us know what you will miss if things end completely after the new regime starts with DC movies in the comments below.