X-Men Fan Poster Give Fox Movie Actors Classic Marvel Costumes

Marvel Studios has been pretty busy fleshing out their new Multiverse Saga, and one of the films that will be featured prominently is Deadpool 3, which will see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. But other than that, X-Men movie news has been radio silent. One artist wants to see the old X-Men actors return in some pretty colorful costumes. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @ArtofTimeTravel created a new fan poster that imagines how the X-Men movies could look with comic-accurate costumes. In the fan art, we see all of the characters from previous X-Men movies in their colorful costumes from the comics, including Hugh Jackman. While it may be some time before we see another live-action X-Men project, this is definitely fun to look at.

You can check out the fan art below.

Kevin Feige Recently Provided an Update on the Future of the X-Men

While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.

"That's what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the final episode of She-Hulk and I'll give you the same answer he gave: no answer," Feige told Deadline when asked about the arrival of the X-Men. "But you know, Deadpool and Wolverine so we're getting close."

When is the Next Time We'll See X-Men's Hugh Jackman as Wolverine?

Jackman is set to appear as Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool movie that will star he and Ryan Reynolds as well as a bunch of other X-Men characters. So far, plot details for the third Deadpool flick are unknown but it's rumored to have something to do with the multiverse. Some reports have even revealed that the movie may not even be called Deadpool 3. Still, Deadpool scribe Rhett Reese says Marvel Studios is allowing filmmakers to keep the movie rated R in line with the franchise's previous two movies.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese recently revealed to Den of Geek. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in October 24, 2024!

What do you think about the X-Men fan poster? Do you want to see this version of the X-Men in the MCU?Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!