X-Men Movies Coming to Disney+

The X-Men movies are finally making their way onto the Disney+ streaming service. Disney has already featured some fo Fox’s Marvel adaptations, including Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four reboot. Now the X-Men movies will have their Disney+ debuts as part of the service’s new Summer Movie Nights programming schedule. In what seems like an effort to bring the excitement of a new movie’s theatrical debut to home viewing, Disney+ will debut a new blockbuster movie each Friday throughout the summer, beginning with the premiere of Hamilton this Friday. Four installments of the X-Men movies franchise are part of the program.

The first is X-Men: Days of Future Past, coming to Disney+ on July 10th. X-Men: Days of Future Past brings together the casts of the original X-Men trilogy and the prequel movies as they attempt to avert a dystopian future.

On July 17th, X-Men: Apocalypse joins the streaming service. Following the events of Days of Future Past, Xavier’s School is up and running again, just in time to face the most powerful mutant that the X-Men have ever encountered.

The original X-Men movie comes to Disney+ on August 7th. This film featured the debuts of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, and other iconic characters.

Lastly, The Wolverine closes out the Summer Movie Nights program when it debuts on the streaming service on September 4th. Directed by James Mangold, the film sees Wolverine headed to Japan to deal with a nemesis tied to his mysterious past.

These are only four movies in the X-Men film franchise, which spanned 12 movies: seven X-Men movies, three Wolverine movies, and two Deadpool movies. And that’s not even counting the yet-to-be-released The New Mutants movie. Fans will have to wait for Disney+ to add the rest to enjoy a full marathon. It remains to be seen if and how Disney+ will handle the R-rated installments of the franchise: Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan.

Other movies coming to Disney+ as part of the Summer Movie Nights programming schedule include Hamilton, The Mighty Ducks, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Incredibles 2, The Peanuts Movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Greatest Showman, Beauty and the Beast, Fantastic Four, and Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.