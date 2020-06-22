Hamilton Trailer Released by Disney+

Disney announced earlier this year that it had acquired the theatrical rights to the award-winning phenomenon Hamilton, and would release the already-filmed movie version of the musical around the world in 2021. However, after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the House of Mouse decided that it would instead drop Hamilton on the Disney+ streaming service for all to enjoy, and that it would arrive on July 3rd. That debut weekend is right around the corner, and Disney has now unveiled the first trailer to get everyone excited. You can check it out in the video above!

As you can see in the trailer, this version of Hamilton isn't a scripted feature film adaptation, but rather an in-depth filming of the play itself. The most exciting part of the entire experience is that it was filmed when the first Broadway cast of Hamilton was still intact.

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Are you looking forward to watching Hamilton on Disney+ next month? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Hamilton will make its streaming debut on Disney+ on July 3rd.

