The New Mutants: Movie Fans Brace For Another Delay After Tenet and Mulan Date Changes

The long-delayed New Mutants faces its sixth release date in the wake of Tenet and Mulan vacating the month of July amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The X-Men spinoff is currently scheduled to open opposite Bill & Ted Face the Music on August 28 after the time-travel comedy moved off August 14 to avoid the Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet, which shifted from July 17 to July 31 before landing on August 12. If plans hold, Disney will release its live-action Mulan remake against Janelle Monáe starring horror Antebellum on the newly set August 21 date, and Disney bumps New Mutants out of August.

As it stands, the Selena Gomez-produced romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery is up first on July 17 alongside psychological horror Saint Maud. Instead of Tenet, Warner Bros. will re-release Nolan's Inception in celebration of its tenth anniversary on July 31. The re-release, to welcome back moviegoers with exclusive sneak peeks at the upcoming Warners slate, was previously scheduled for July 17.

Russell Crowe's road rage thriller Unhinged, once set for July 10, will now open July 31. Another horror, 20th Century Studios release The Empty Man, follows August 7. When Tenet releases Wednesday, August 12, it will share newly reopened theaters with Gerard Butler action movie Greenland starting August 14. That date became available when Warner Bros. pushed Wonder Woman 1984 to October 2 to steer clear of Nolan's twisty espionage thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

Disney inherited The New Mutants in its multi-billion acquisition of Fox, who once set the movie for release on April 13, 2018. It was first delayed until February 2019 to avoid Deadpool 2, later moving to August 2019 to avoid X-Men sequel Dark Phoenix. In March, New Mutants lost its April 3 release date days before movie theaters went dark amid the pandemic.

In The New Mutants, from director Josh Boone, five teenaged mutants — Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Zaga) and Cannonball (Charlie Heaton) — grapple with their newly discovered super-human powers while held in a secret facility where they're under the watchful eye of Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga).