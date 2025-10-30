You Might’ve Missed Scream 7’s Trailer Bringing Back Stu Macher (but Is He Ghostface Again?)

Scream 7‘s trailer has the internet buzzing, as Neve Campbell steps back into the franchise spotlight. Sidney Prescott is a mom now, but that only makes her a new kind of target for Ghostface, who now wants to kill Tatum (Isabel May), Sydney’s daughter. As always, Scream fans are wondering who is truly behind the Ghostface mask this time, and just how many people are involved in the plot. Two primary suspects have been actors Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who played former Ghostface killers Stu Macher and Roman Bridger in Scream and Scream 3 (respectively). While Lillard and Foley don’t appear in Scream 7‘s first trailer, Stu Macher does make his prescence felt – did you spot it?

At the very end of the Scream 7 trailer there is some voiceover dialogue, stating “This is gonna be fun.” That voice (you guessed it!) belongs to none other thatn Matthew Lillard, making Stu Macher sound every bit as menancing and deranged as he was in 1996.

How Are Scream’s Dead Killer’s Back In 7?

Paramount

The big mystery of Scream 7 is much deeper and more potentially game-changing than this first trailer makes it seem. On the surface, yes, this looks like a direct sequel about the protagonist “Final Girl” (Sidney) having to fend off her slasher nemesis during a new stage of her life. However, horror maestro Wes Craven made Scream iconic by at once making the films traditional slasher-horror experiences, while simultaneously critiquing the sub-genre through meta-awareness of, and direct commentary on, its various tropes. The reboot effort that started with Scream (2022) and continued with Scream VI (2023) has largely succeeded by bringing that meta subtext into the modern era, in which reboots and requels are now common practices of the film industry.

Scream 7 is the oddest duck in the bunch since Scream 4, as it is firmly wedged inbetween old and new eras of the series. Scream V and VI built up the lore that Ghostface has become a mantle that gets cult-like following and worship, and that there are networks of psychos (some connected through blood to old killers, some through internet groups) still actively trying to keep Ghostface’s body count rising – not to mention, settle scores with those who have survived and/or killed a previous Ghostface. Given the increasingly likelihood that Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and other aging veterans may not do another one of these, making Scream 7 a true epic finale “event” for Sidney Prescott’s saga seems likely. Bring it all back around – including Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis, who still haunts the franchise (literally).

Scream 7 will be in theaters on February 27, 2026.