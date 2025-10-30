Scream 7 Trailer Brings the Best Final Girl Back (With a Twist)

The Scream franchise has proven its incredible resilience, successfully reviving itself for a new generation with two popular and financially successful entries. That momentum was threatened by a period of production turmoil that saw the controversial exit of its new stars, but the upcoming Scream 7 quickly regained fan excitement with the blockbuster announcement that original final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) would be returning to the series she built. After months of anticipation, the first trailer for the slasher sequel has finally arrived, promising audiences that the franchise remains as terrifying and bloody as ever. Ghostface is back with a vengeance, and this time, the masked killer is making it clear that their primary target is the one that got away so many times before.

The trailer opens with a thrilling sequence that sees a young couple hunted by Ghostface while staying in a remote Airbnb. After the bloody introduction, the focus shifts to the new life Sidney has built for herself and her family, far away from the nightmares of Woodsboro. That peace is shattered when the new Ghostface turns their attention directly to her, launching a campaign of terror that threatens to destroy everything she holds dear.

Play video

The trailer chillingly reveals that Sidney’s daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), is also in the killer’s crosshairs, forcing Sidney back into the deadly game she knows all too well. Teasing a killer with deep ties to her past, the footage shows Sidney working to uncover the new Ghostface’s identity before they can murder her daughter. The trailer also confirms the return of tenacious reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and the surviving siblings from the previous two films, Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown).

Can Scream 7 Survive Its Behind-The-Scenes Drama?

The journey to bring Scream 7 to the screen has been nearly as dramatic as one of Ghostface’s killing sprees. The production underwent a major creative overhaul following the departure of the new “core four” leads. Melissa Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter, was fired from the film due to controversial social media posts. Shortly after, it was announced that Jenna Ortega, who portrayed her sister Tara, would also not be returning. These casting shake-ups led to director Christopher Landon exiting the project, stating that the film had become a “dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

Despite the turbulent production, the franchise found a path forward by going back to its roots. Original Scream writer and franchise architect Kevin Williamson stepped in to direct, a move that was met with widespread fan approval. In addition, the return of Campbell as Sidney Prescott, after she had famously sat out Scream VI due to a pay dispute, was the final piece of the puzzle. Campbell had stated she would only return if the offer reflected the value she brought to the franchise, and her involvement suggests the studio was willing to make things right to secure the return of their iconic star.

The first trailer certainly presents a film that looks polished, terrifying, and confident. With a story centered back on Sidney and a creative team deeply connected to the original films, Scream 7 appears to have weathered the storm, and audiences will soon find out if this re-focused vision can deliver another classic entry.

Scream 7 is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 27, 2026.

