Young Avengers Will Debut in the Marvel Universe Sooner Than We Thought

Sooner or later, the Young Avengers will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That much is a given. The Disney-owned franchise is growing faster than it has ever before, and with the success of WandaVision on Disney+, it’s entirely likely the House of Mouse is letting Kevin Feige and his team do whatever they want moving forward. We’ve seen the MCU lay the groundwork for the teen group and now, it may arrive much sooner than thought.

If you’ve been watching WandaVision, you’re well-aware of the live-action introduction of Billy and Tommy, the superheroes known as Wiccan and Speed, respectively. With the twins demonstrating an ability to age themselves up while in WandaWorld, it’d be halfway reasonable to assume they’ll be teens by the time the series is said and done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And so, the Young Avengers are born. By the end of 2021, there will be a handful of other Young Avengers characters introduced, and if Marvel pulls the strings just right, we could see the group grow in real-time.

Take Iron Man as an example. Remember when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) showed up in a post-credits sequence and unveiled the formation of the Avengers? What if something similar happens with the Disney+ shows between 2021 and 2022?

With WandaVision set to wrap up in the next few weeks, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is next up on tap. Though it’s yet to be confirmed, there have been rumors circulating online that Elijah Bradley’s Patriot is going to join the MCU. A few months after the fact, Ms. Marvel will race to Disney+ and add Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as another Young Avenger. The year then finishes off with Hawkeye, which — you guessed it — has another Young Avenger candidate with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

That’s not to forget two more major characters that will be introduced next year — America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Should Marvel Studios choose to introduce the Young Avengers like the flagship team, the teen group could end up appearing sooner than you think.

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think will end up as the big bad on WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.