Young Cosplayer Adorably Recreates Robert Pattinson's The Batman for Halloween

Halloween may already be behind us, but considering the socially distant nature of trick or treating this year it makes sense that we're still seeing all the amazing costumes put together for the year. We're ready to declare a winner days later though as young cosplayer Logan Winter Dominic took to Instagram on All Hallows' Eve to reveal his adorable and pitch perfect recreation of Robert Pattinson's costume from Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman. The new movie may be over a year away from hitting theaters, but Dominic's already the clear front runner for the best cosplayer of the new film. Check out the photos below!

Filming is ongoing on the upcoming film despite many delays in production including the outright stoppage in shooting and another minor delay as Pattinson himself was diagnosed with COVID-19. The many delays in filming has also seen the release date for the film pushed back more than once already. Originally set for a June 25, 2021 release, the film was then pushed to October of 2021 before finally landing on its currently scheduled release date of March 4, 2022.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," Director Matt Reeves said at DC FanDome previously. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Reeves added, "The biggest fantasy, of course, as a kid would have been to be Batman and so the idea of putting the audience in the shoes of that character and make the audience feel the way that he feels. I think that to me, I hope is what's different about what we're doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then, of course, the other things that are from the earlier history of the comics, like him being the world's greatest detective and how we got there. You know, those things have been touched on, but I don't know that they've been as central to the plot as they are in this particular Batman so there's a lot of things I hope that will be totally different."

The Batman is currently set for release on March 4, 2022.