YouTube Creators Turn Down Chance to Direct New DC Movie

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been pretty busy developing their new slate of DC Comics projects, and they have been meeting with a ton of directors, including James Mangold, Ben Affleck, and even Danny and Michael Philippou (Talk To Me). The Philippou Brothers helmed their first feature film, Talk To Me, and it has been getting a lot of praise. Before helming Talk To Me, Danny and Michael did YouTube videos as the RackaRacka Brothers, so their rise to doing a DC Comics movie is definitely something to see. But it seems that they have decided not to helm a DC Studios movie after being offered one. During a new Instagram Live, the directing duo revealed that they opted not to helm a DC Studios film after being asked about their visit to the studio.

"'How did the DC meeting go?' Amazing. DC meeting went amazing. They offered us a project, but we decided not to go for it at the moment," Danny revealed. "We wanted to, yeah, just stick with our original material for the time being. But yeah, we'll see. In the future, you never know. You never know. I'm keen to see what James Gunn does with the universe. I'm excited to see it."

What is the Most Recent Movie Released by DC Studios?

The most recent movie the studio has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think about the directors passing up helming a DC Studios movie? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!