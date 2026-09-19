Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is Already on Track for a Massive Franchise Milestone

There was some concern when Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot was approaching, with some fans worried after he said he wasn’t adapting the actual games and was just creating a story within that world. However, there was nothing to worry about in the end. After only its first day of release, Resident Evil is on track to break a massive franchise record, and it seems that the movie will end up being the highest-grossing release of the entire series, with the best Rotten Tomatoes score of any previous film in the Resident Evil franchise. This has to be great news for the studio since this is the second attempt to reboot the movies, and the last one ended up as a financial disappointment.

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The good news is that Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is likely going to make more in its opening weekend than the last reboot attempt, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, made in its entire run. Variety reports that the new movie earned $26.3 million domestically on opening day alone.

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Looking to Break Franchise Records

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With Resident Evil making $26.3 million on opening day domestically alone, the new tracking numbers indicate the movie will hit about $55 million by Sunday, making it the biggest debut in franchise history. The previous record was held by Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010), which made $26.6 million in its opening weekend. Cregger’s new movie almost beat that film’s entire opening weekend total in just one day.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was the last live-action movie released before this one, and that 2021 feature only made $17 million domestically in its entire run and $41 million worldwide. A $55 million opening weekend is the best ever for the Resident Evil franchise, and the new movie should have the highest box-office totals domestically by the end of its second weekend. The record is held by Resident Evil: Afterlife, which finished its run with $60.1 million domestically. The second-place movie, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, only made $51.2 million domestically, so the new movie will pass it by Sunday.

It remains unclear how the movie will perform worldwide, but based on past movies in the series, it should end up as a success overseas as well. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was the worst domestic release of the original six-movie series, only making $26.8 million in North America, but it is the highest-grossing movie in the franchise worldwide, making $312.2 million, which is $12 million higher than the worldwide total of Resident Evil: Afterlife, the current domestic champion.

This has been an incredible year for horror movies, with both Obsession and Backrooms becoming surprising box office success stories. Obsession finished with $516.9 million worldwide and $263.5 million domestically, and Backrooms finished with $402.5 million worldwide and $197.5 million domestically. As for Resident Evil, it has an IP to back it up, and fans are still big on Zach Cregger thanks to his 2025 masterpiece Weapons, which won an Oscar and finished with $270 million worldwide and $151.6 million domestically. Don’t bet against the new Resident Evil movie beating Weapons‘ totals and decimating every other Resident Evil movie’s box-office take.