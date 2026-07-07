Curry Barker’s stalker-horror just KO’ed Bruce Lee to claim top spot among all-time film success stories. The runaway success of Curry Barker’s Obsession has broken records across the industry. Having already leapfrogged horror classics like The Exorcist to set records in its genre, it is now the all-time, all-genre top performer among movies that cost less than $1 million to make, taking the number 1 spot from maybe the most important martial arts film ever made.

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Obsession has outperformed everyone’s expectations. Fans have packed theaters, sent the film to the top of the global streaming charts, and delivered a $404 million box office. With a budget of just $750,000, nobody was betting on the Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston-led stalker horror for for runaway theatrical and streaming success. That unexpected success let Obsession smash records, including the 53-year-old title for most profit by a sub-$1 million film formerly held by Enter the Dragon, deathmatch classic and breakout film for the immortal Bruce Lee.

Obsession Sprints Past No-Budget Horror Forebears, Old-School Action Classics

Horror has always been fertile ground for surprise successes on low budgets. Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project both prefigured Obsession’s box office dominance, earning $248,639,881 and $194,183,034 respectively for six-figure production costs. The long-term leader of the sub-million category, Bruce Lee’s 1973 breakout deathmatch classic Enter the Dragon, brought in $400 million on a budget of just $850,000.

Out-earning Enter the Dragon at $404 million and under-budgeting it for $750,000, Obsession is comfortably ahead of every other film on the sub-million list. That runaway success could signal a Hollywood sea change in what projects get prioritized for production.

Low Budget Nightmares Make Box Office Bank

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Obsession has had unmatched success, but other recent low-budget, high-concept horror films have also significantly outperformed expectations. The $10 million Backrooms (Backrooms cost 13 times more to make than Obsession and is still considered low-budget; Obsession is tiny) has already stacked $350 million. Iron Lung quintupled its budget.

Those numbers have inspired reflection among filmmakers and studio heads. Studios used to relying on huge tentpole blockbusters have seen lackluster performance in titles like Supergirl. Filmmakers are looking for new profits and new blood in cheap, Internet-centric indie properties like Siren Head and Mandela Catalogue. That model gives frugal creators like Barker and Kane Parsons room to work and the means to bring visions to life without building every idea to blockbuster scale.

In many ways, Obsession follows the pattern set by other, older sub-million performers. Enter the Dragon and Rocky, both in the sub-million global top 10, were driven by unconventional stars and unknown teams before the global media market discovered them. Both were passion projects: Stallone wrote the original Rocky as well as starring in the film, and Bruce Lee was committed to introducing Chinese martial arts to the world of global entertainment. Obsession continues the tradition of committed, unconventional artists achieving enormous financial success on shoestring budgets. As long as that model continues to click, low-budget genre films should continue to thrive.