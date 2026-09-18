Resident Evil is Slaying at the Box Office, and You Can Already Pre-Order It

The new Resident Evil film from acclaimed director Zach Cregger is rolling into its opening weekend looking strong. Reviews are at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s garnered rave reviews from some of the most respected names in the industry. Calling it “one of the most compelling video game adaptations of all time” despite what some say is a controversial ending bodes well for Cregger, who’s already seen great success with his prior two horror films, Barbarian and Weapons.

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Usually, a film won’t get a Collector’s Edition until it’s gone through its opening weekend, but Sony Pictures must be feeling confident about Cregger’s film because pre-orders have already popped up.

Resident Evil (2026) 4K Steelbook

There’s one problem with buying Resident Evil this early on: there’s no information about what’s actually inside the Collector’s Edition, beyond a copy of the film in 4K and Blu-ray. It is a steelbook edition, so that may be enough to sway you, as steelbooks do make a handsome addition to any physical collection. We’ll update this story when we have more details about the content, so keep an eye out.

In our review, ComicBook’s Spencer Perry says, “Resident Evil is so, so close to being an almost perfect movie, and even if it’s not quite as good as Weapons or Barbarian, it’s mere percentage points that bring it down, and it’s still a total blast to watch in a full movie theater where you can scream and laugh with everyone.”

If Resident Evil hitting theaters is giving you the itch to replay the games (or even fire up some you haven’t played yet), luck is on your side, as there are several sales running on them right now. If you prefer digital copies and play on PC, check out Steam’s Franchise Sale, which can save you up to 80%. If you’d rather go with physical copies, we’ve got some for you below.

Resident Evil Game Deals