Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Prequel Begins Production

Zack Snyder's next franchise is already expanding on Netflix. With Army of the Dead set to hit the streamer sometime next year, work on a prequel movie is already beginning. Actor/filmmaker Matthias Schweighöefer revealed the first look at the film in an Instagram post Saturday morning, revealing principal photography would soon pick up.

In addition to starring in the film, Schweighöefer is directing a cast that features Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O'Fee, Stuart Martin, and Guztavo Khanage. Schweighöefer's character is also set to appear in Snyder's main Army of the Dead movie due out next year.

Snyder wrapped principal photography on the Netflix flick last October and the film is currently in post-production for release in 2021. It's unclear when the untitled Army of the Dead prequel is expected for release.

The film's ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Snyder worked on the project prior to HBO Max greenlighting the Justice League "Snyder Cut." The filmmaker previously applauded the streamer for giving him complete creative freedom over the combo zombie/heist flick.

"There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one," Snyder said when the project was first announced. "I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware -- but not in a wink-to-the-camera way -- balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one's ever let me completely loose [like this]."

"With Army [of the Dead], it’s difficult not to do to a social statement because the movie is about building a wall for refugees and veterans but it’s also fun to do a zombie heist in Vegas." Snyder elaborated in a recent interview. "It makes it richer and better. I can’t help myself. I’ve always worked in a self-reflective way. Cinema is a reflective art form."