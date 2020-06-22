Zack Snyder's Justice League Artist Reveals New Look at Cyborg

✖

Some new art from Zack Snyder’s Justice League has revealed a new look at Cyborg. Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared a vision of his take on Vic Stone. The Instagram post shows a bit of fractal detailing alluding to the more technical design Cyborg had before some of the changes were made. A lot of fans preferred this version to the one that ended up in theaters. Now, people are thinking they could see this more involved version of Victor on-screen during Zack Snyder’s Justice League. No one has a great idea of what to expect from the HBO Max project. Clearly, Warner Bros. has sunk a ton of resources into this endeavor in the hopes that it will be the sort of platform draw that programs like The Mandalorian was for Disney+.

“Here are some more shots of #cyborg from #Justiceleague. Fun discovery while building this guy. When we got the note to make the armor faceted I was pretty concerned about how to accomplish that in a short amount of time,” Marantz wrote. “Concept art goes pretty quickly. So I did a little bit of experimenting and realized that I could sculpt the rough shape and then decimated the model multiple times. The more I decimated it the more faceted the surface got. It was a great shortcut and saved me a lot of time. #victorstone #conceptart #zbrush #jla #snydercut”

Ray Fisher, the man who plays Cyborg, talked to Comicbook.com about the plans for a movie back in 2018. He seemed optimistic that DC could deliver a tale with high tech action and intrigue for the fans.

"One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do," Fisher explained. "We're talking about a guy who could, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that was what his aim was because you don't have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You're not going and holding them up, you're getting on you're keyboard and you're handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we're at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.