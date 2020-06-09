Justice League Snyder Cut Cyborg Concept Art Revealed

✖

New concept art from Zack Snyder's Justice League has been revealed, following the news that the Snyder Cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021. Cyborg's role in the new cut of the DC Comics story is expected to be much larger than that seen in the theatrical cut of the movie. In fact, Snyder has made it a point to call Ray Fisher's character the "heart" of this version of Justice League. Now, new looks at the character and some of the weapons which he body's technology can evolve into has been released by concept artist Jerad S. Merantz on his social channels.

Merantz revealed an album of Cyborg concept art on Instagram on Monday. "Can't wait to watch this guy's story," he wrote as the caption.

The photo of Cyborg in this concept art is consistent with designs which were seen during ComicBook.com's visit to the set of Justice League. Much of what was seen in the war room at that time was not ultimately used in the theatrical cut of the film as it was largely overhauled following Snyder's departure prior to the film's completion. Now, Snyder's original vision is being fulfilled, including a version of Cyborg more consistent with the image below.

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Snyder's tweet about Cyborg, along with a photo from Ray Fisher showcasing a moment which has not been seen yet in canon, is below.

You Ray, are the heart of my movie. @ray8fisher https://t.co/cZ64Vlg50V — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 6, 2020

Coming up this month, ComicBook.com will be releasing a documentary showcasing the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut efforts, a story told be the fans who have been a part of the movement which resulted in Snyder's original vision being released.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.