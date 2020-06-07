Justice League Star Ray Fisher Reveals New Cyborg Image, Zack Snyder Speaks Out

✖

Justice League’s Ray Fisher revealed a new Cyborg image and Zack Snyder spoke out in support of the actor. The filmmaker has made no secret of his appreciation for Fisher and called him the heart and soul of the movie on social media. Now, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League officially announced, the fans are looking forward to seeing what the filmmaker and the performers have in store. Snyder has been adamant for a while that Cyborg had a much bigger role to play in Justice League, and the image Fisher posted seems to support that notion. A lot of footage was cut from the movie and even more things had to be excised from the script. Despite the response to the theatrical cut, Fisher never lost faith and celebrated with the fanbase after that announcement last month.

Fisher said, “I don’t praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League. I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script! #BORGLIFE”

You Ray, are the heart of my movie. @ray8fisher https://t.co/cZ64Vlg50V — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 6, 2020

Back in 2008 at the premiere of Aquaman, Fisher told Comicbook.com what fans would be looking forward to in a Cyborg movie, if it materialized.

"One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do," he explained. "We're talking about a guy who could, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that was what his aim was because you don't have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You're not going and holding them up, you're getting on you're keyboard and you're handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we're at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do."

I don’t praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League. I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script! #BORGLIFE pic.twitter.com/hbshWFkxrJ — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 6, 2020

